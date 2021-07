Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The global crisis presented infinite opportunities to the e-commerce platforms given the complexity of the situation. We witnessed a collective growth in various sections of e-commerce which allowed it to amass $4.28 trillion in retail sales globally. Changing the e-commerce landscape is partially responsible for its growing prominence as many factors have influenced the market dynamics, Nick Trigili believes, online retail education is as important as any other component. Registering niche products, identifying the indie brands, and using them to introduce aggregate new products, and many others can help you stand out in the e-commerce industry.