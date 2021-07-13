Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

10 to watch in Tokyo: 4 Portland Thorns part of Team USA

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HU9qO_0auuPUta00

The Portland Thorns will be well represented on the U.S. Women's National Team at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Four Thorns players — midfielder Lindsay Horan , defenders Becky Sauerbrunn and Crystal Dunn and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch — will go for the gold in Tokyo.

Sauerbrunn, a three-time Olympian and team captain, said the biggest challenge is playing free despite the pressure and expectations of playing for the world's top-ranked team.

"The hardest thing to do, but the most important is to try to play free," she said. "I think it can feel like there's a bit of a burden, just with the pressure of being on this team and then the expectations that we hold for ourselves."

Team USA has won gold four times at the games and enter the Olympics as the No. 1 ranked team in the world. This year, the team will have to deal with playing in a bubble.

"We're lucky that games are going on and that we get to go compete for an Olympic gold medal," Horan said.

The U.S. Women’s National Team opens pool play on July 21 against Sweden.

Find a full list of all the local Oregon and Southwest Washington athletes competing in Tokyo here.

More coverage of the Tokyo Olympics:

Comments / 0

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianna Franch
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Team Usa#Team Usa#The Portland Thorns#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Related
SportsNBC Sports

Simone Biles Reveals What Led to Her Surprising Withdrawal in Team Final

Simone Biles surprised everyone when she pulled out of the gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault, but for a short time, the world only knew her departure was due to a medical issue. Biles later told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that while she feels good physically, things “vary”...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

2 Minnesota gymnasts win team silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (FOX 9) - Two 18-year-old gymnasts from Minnesota, Suni Lee of St. Paul and Grace McCallum of Isanti, won the silver medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday. The U.S. team finished behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the women’s gymnastics team final after competing without star gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the competition after vault with what USA Gymnastics called a "medical issue."
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
SportsWYFF4.com

Team USA Olympic fun facts for Tokyo Olympics

Here are some Olympic fun facts to help you prepare for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There are 613 Team USA athletes — the most in Olympic history, outside of host nations. There are also 193 returning Olympians. There are 8 U.S. women, with 4 or more medals: including track...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Portland Thorns

The Portland Thorns have signed the youngest player in NWSL history, 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie since last facing the Pride on May 26. Moultrie made her NWSL debut on July 3rd when she subbed on in the 83 minute in the Thorns’ match against Racing Louisville. The Thorns also signed two National Team Replacement players, forward Raisa Strom-Okimoto, who had a short stint with Kansas City to start the NWSL season and midfielder Taylor Porter, formerly with UDG Tenerife Egatesa in the Spanish first division. Porter was also briefly with the Pride in 2019 as a National Team Replacement player.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Iran score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant, United States rebound with dominant win

Team USA started off the Olympics on the wrong foot with an 83-76 loss to France, but fortunately, they managed to get back on track Wednesday. Playing against an Iranian team that was technically ahead of them in the Group A standings due to point-differential, the Americans laid the smackdown in a dominant 120-66 victory. The win gets them back to .500, but more importantly, it re-establishes Team USA as the favorites in the Olympics as a whole.
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
Memphis, TNWREG

Redbirds reliever headed to Tokyo Olympics on Team USA

MEMPHIS — After playing the last eight years in Japan, Redbirds reliever Brandon Dickson just recently signed a free agent deal with the St. Louis Cardinals who assigned him here to Memphis. So why is Dickson ecstatic to be heading right back to Japan?. Playing for Team USA is why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy