PID Results Monday July 12th, 2021
7th-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.250, 49.760, 1:14.410, 1:39.010, 00.000, 1:42.890. Trainer: Timothy Hamm. Winner: B F, 4, by Constitution-Cloudy Vow. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. We the Clouds121333-½3-hd2-12-hd1-1P. Morales0.80. Our Little Jewel121144-1½4-1½5-1½1-½2-1½A. Gallardo1.10. Dreaming of Paris121451-½1-½1-½3-3½3-5¼S. Spieth11.50. Somewhere Golden12156664-hd4-1½4-4¼R. Allen, Jr.16.90.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0