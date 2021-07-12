Cancel
Suspected road rage shooter sought

By Elaine MacKay, Kay Hulen
Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are searching for a shooting suspect after a road rage incident on Sunday, July 11, left a 13-year-old injured. At approximately 1:06 p.m., the El Paso County Communications center received reports of a shooting that had occurred in the area of South Academy Boulevard and I-25. The victims were advised by the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications center to drive to a nearby fire station in the 3700 block of South Academy Boulevard.

