Rick Roberts: Are Trump Supporters Racist?

CPAC just completed a conference in Dallas, and President Trump was the star of the show. In fact, he WAS the show — in a straw poll, 70% of those who attended would vote for Trump as President. This drives the Left nuts, because they hang their hat on the narrative that Trump is racist. What proof? They cite his comments about migrants being "killers and rapists", and the Charlottesville "good people on both sides" hoax. Rick plays you Trump's words, uncut. Decide for yourself. If you support Donald Trump, are you a racist?