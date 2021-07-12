Hogan Lovells taps ex-top Adam Schiff aide, intelligence staffer

Adam Schiff, Jan. 29, 2020. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells is pulling in another government lawyer for its public affairs group, the firm announced on Monday.

Timothy Bergreen, a former top aide to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff who served as the Democrats' staff director in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the past two and half years, is joining Hogan Lovells' government relations and public affairs practice as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Bergreen was chief of staff to Schiff, a California Democrat, for 12 years before joining the House intelligence staff during President Barack Obama's last year in office, first as deputy staff director, his LinkedIn profile said.

Schiff chaired the intelligence committee and Bergreen was its Democratic staff director as it pursued its inquiry into whether President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to help him in the 2020 presidential election. Bergreen assisted the committee on its December 2019 report on the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

In announcing Bergreen's hire, Hogan Lovells touted a string of other recent additions to its government affairs group. Earlier this year the practice added healthcare lobbyists Cybil Roehrenbeck and Anna Weinstein and former Comcast lawyer Shelita Stewart amid an expected increase in lobbying dollars.

“Hogan Lovells operates at the intersection of business and government, and Tim’s experience at the highest levels of government will give our clients a competitive advantage when it comes to thinking ahead and looking around corners for what’s next,” Hogan Lovells D.C. office managing partner Michele Farquhar said in a statement.

Bergreen, who left government in May, said cybersecurity and China relations will be top issues for President Joe Biden and lawmakers in both houses of Congress as U.S. corporations grapple with online hacking and work toward supply chain compliance.

"I'd expect a broad range of committees to be looking at the (cybersecurity) issue. A lot of these issues require some kind of government action, government intervention or at least government oversight," Bergreen said. "The capabilities are advancing at one rate, and our ability to understand, regulate and integrate them into the greater society have not kept up with that. And that's going to continue."

Bergreen said he will register as a lobbyist after a required cooling-off period under federal ethics rules.