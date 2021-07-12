Cancel
Sports

PID Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 15 days ago

7th-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.250, 49.760, 1:14.410, 1:39.010, 00.000, 1:42.890. Trainer: Timothy Hamm. Winner: B F, 4, by Constitution-Cloudy Vow. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. We the Clouds121333-½3-hd2-12-hd1-1P. Morales3.602.202.200.80. Our Little Jewel121144-1½4-1½5-1½1-½2-1½A. Gallardo2.202.201.10. Dreaming of Paris121451-½1-½1-½3-3½3-5¼S. Spieth2.8011.50. Somewhere Golden12156664-hd4-1½4-4¼R. Allen, Jr.16.90.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Sports

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Sports

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Gambling

BC-Results Canterbury Park-9-Add

9th_$19,000, , 3YO up, 4f, cloudy. Off 9:21. Time 2:03.08. Muddy. Scratched_Karls Dirt Surfin. Also Ran_Catch the Drama, Gramma Annie, Liquors Quiker, Kowboy Alex, Unafraid of Aj, Streak N Bandito. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-4/8) 3 Correct Paid $19.50. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $8.00. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $20.10. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-9-10) paid $4.14. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-9) paid $8.55.
Gambling

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Timbers Express , 126L. Bugeaud4-3-5Brant Laczo5/1. 3Northforkhigh , 126L. Allen6-2-4Buckey Stockwell5/2. 4Yes Im First , 126J. Rocha3-4-xLaurie Ferguson2/1. 5Sparks in the Night , 126J. Botellox-x-xWesley Oulton3/1. 2nd-$4,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shamoura , 126F....
Los Alamitos, CA

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
Sports

Delta Downs Early Entries, Thursday July 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mi Sugar Shack (L), 124J. Garcia, Jr.10-x-xRay Robbins. 2Rf One Famous Blue (L), 124R. Cabrera5-4-9Fernando Lopez. 4Mp Special Country (L), 124B. Ransom8-7-8Kevin Broussard. 5Louie B Quick (L), 124J. Aquino5-2-5Paul Rigdon. 6Five Bar Sweet Look (L), 124D. Alvarez2-5-8Kenneth Roberts, Sr. 7Mezquite (L), 124J. Ramirez3-4-4Jose Sanchez III.
Hobbies

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Gambling

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Gambling

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Hobbies

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno3.703.002.600.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall3.502.902.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson4.107.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-3-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $53.30. $0.2...
Florida State

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Sebring, FL

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Baseball

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
MLB

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Excellent in no-decision

Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday. Yarbrough got the mistake out of the way early, as Cesar Hernandez took him deep to lead off the first inning. Other than that, it was an excellent effort for the southpaw in his first quality start since June 27. The performance was wasted when Matt Wisler allowed two runs and took the loss in the eighth inning. Yarbrough lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB across 109 innings. He projects for a home start versus Boston next weekend.
Tennis

WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Danielle Collins (2), United States, def. Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, 7-5, 6-0.
Golf

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
MLB

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Sunday

Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier started the past three games and will head to the bench after going 1-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Brett Phillips will cover center field and bat ninth Sunday.

