Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

State senators appeal dismissal of Penn. fracking ban lawsuit

By Sebastien Malo
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iIES_0auuP9go00
A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Les Stone

(Reuters) - A pair of Pennsylvania state senators on Monday appealed in Philadelphia federal court a lower court ruling that tossed their lawsuit accusing the Delaware River Basin Commission, a federal interstate agency, of usurping the state's legislative power with a regulation that bans fracking in the river's watershed.

State Senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker are appealing a June decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond that dismissed their claims against the commission after finding the legislators had failed to establish the ban on hydraulic fracturing voided the value of votes they cast in the state's legislative body.

The appellants also include co-plaintiffs the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus and three municipalities.

Intervenor-defendant state Senator Steve Santarsiero said: "The grounds for the judge's decision in the district court were sound and I'm confident that the court of appeals will uphold them."

Attorneys at Kleinbard who represent Yaw and Baker and their co-plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Delaware River Basin Commission spokesperson Kate Schmidt said the body does not comment on litigation.

Diamond on June 11 ruled that the senators and their caucus lacked the required "legislative standing" to challenge the fracking ban with their January lawsuit.

Legislative standing governs cases in which legislators seek to make claims that involve governmental decisions.

He also found the municipalities that sued, including Wayne and Carbon counties, lacked standing because they had not identified an actual injury from the ban.

The DRBC in February adopted a regulation that made official its decade-long de facto ban. It said it took that measure to minimize fracking's "significant, immediate and long-term risks" to the basin.

The body was created in 1961 "to oversee a unified approach" to managing the Delaware River Basin "without regard to political boundaries," its website says.

It has the power to review projects that may affect the basin's waters, with its members New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and the federal government each vested with one vote.

The basin spans 13,539 square miles and provides water to 13 million people.

The case is Yaw v. The Delaware River Basin Commission, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:21-cv-00119.

For Yaw et al: Matthew Haverstick of Kleinbard

For The Delaware River Basin Commission: John Stapleton of LeVan Muhic Stapleton

For intervenor-defendant Steve Santarsiero: Steven Miano of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracking#Senate Republican#Kleinbard#Drbc#Yaw V#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy