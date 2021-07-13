AESP Announces 2020 AESP Energy Award Winners

Estimated reading time 12 minutes, 30 seconds. The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) has announced the winner of the Society’s prestigious Alfred Gessow Award for the best technical paper at the 77th Annual Forum and Technology Display. This year’s winning paper is from the Aerodynamics session entitled, “Does Scatter Matter? Improved Understanding of UH-60A Wind Tunnel Rotor Measurements Using Data-Driven Clustering and CREATET-AV Helios,” by Dr. Manikandan Ramasamy and Mr. Rohit Jain of the US Army Combat Capability Development Command (DEVCOM), Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC); and Mr. Thomas R. Norman, NASA Ames Research Center. Dr. Manikandan Ramasamy is a senior research scientist at the US Army DEVCOM AvMC at Moffett Field, California. He has been working with the Army for the past 13 years. His interests are in measurements and data analysis, in general, and anything that improves the understanding rotor characteristics. He acquired his PhD from the University of Maryland in 2004. It and all of the best papers are available for purchase in the Vertical Flight Library & Online Store (www.vtol.org/library).