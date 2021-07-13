Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

AESP Announces 2020 AESP Energy Award Winners

By Alexander Soule
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. On July 8, 2021, the Association of Energy Services Professionals announced the winners of the 2021 AESP Energy Awards which recognize individuals and organizations at the forefront of energy efficiency, customer programs, resilience, and innovation. . This year’s AESP Energy Awards for Outstanding Achievement were awarded...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Resources#Prweb#Aesp Energy Awards#Ameren Illinois#Ieso#Ameren Missouri#Sonoma Clean Power#Advanced Energy Rebuild#Energyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Constructionncconstructionnews.com

Structural Engineers Association of North Carolina announces 2021 award winners at virtual conference

The Structural Engineers Association of North Carolina (SEA of NC) has announced the 2021 Excellence In Structural Engineering award winners. The awards were outlined at the organization’s virtual annual statewide conference on July 13 and 14, “recognizing projects, individuals and companies who build our communities and neighborhoods,” the organization said in a statement.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Vertical Flight Society announces winner of 2021 Alfred Gessow Best Paper Award

Estimated reading time 12 minutes, 30 seconds. The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) has announced the winner of the Society’s prestigious Alfred Gessow Award for the best technical paper at the 77th Annual Forum and Technology Display. This year’s winning paper is from the Aerodynamics session entitled, “Does Scatter Matter? Improved Understanding of UH-60A Wind Tunnel Rotor Measurements Using Data-Driven Clustering and CREATET-AV Helios,” by Dr. Manikandan Ramasamy and Mr. Rohit Jain of the US Army Combat Capability Development Command (DEVCOM), Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC); and Mr. Thomas R. Norman, NASA Ames Research Center. Dr. Manikandan Ramasamy is a senior research scientist at the US Army DEVCOM AvMC at Moffett Field, California. He has been working with the Army for the past 13 years. His interests are in measurements and data analysis, in general, and anything that improves the understanding rotor characteristics. He acquired his PhD from the University of Maryland in 2004. It and all of the best papers are available for purchase in the Vertical Flight Library & Online Store (www.vtol.org/library).
Binghamton, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Announces 2021 HYPE Award Winners

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 HYPE Awards winners Thursday night. The HYPE Awards highlight professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate success in their career and industry and are making a positive change in the Greater Binghamton community. Nominations are submitted by various colleagues, supervisors,...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: Beautify Decatur announces Best Landscape award winner

The staff at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Center accepted the Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful award on Wednesday for best landscape. The Beautify Decatur Coalition conducts the annual contest to recognize the efforts of Decatur businesses and organizations to enhance the curb appeal of their property and beautify the community.
Energy Industrydcvelocity.com

Schneider Electric Power Products Division to equip customers with the most sustainable & efficiency

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Rohan Kelkar as the new Executive Vice-President of Power Products global business. Kelkar will continue to drive the division's electrical distribution transformation business and to develop innovative solutions, delivering more sustainable, efficient, connected, and circular products to the market.
DesignStamford Advocate

CATMEDIA Continues to Expand Team by Announcing New Senior Art Director

TUCKER, Ga. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. CATMEDIA is pleased to announce a recent addition to its Creative team, as Bert Bacchus has been hired as the agency’s new Senior Art Director. “We are thrilled to have brought Bert on as a key member of our Creative team,” said Catherine Downey,...
IndustryWestport News

World Synergy Ranked Among Top Global Managed Service Providers

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
IndustryStamford Advocate

TPx Recognized as Top MSP on Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TPx has been selected as one of the technology...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Sonic Sound Block™ Panels: The latest commercial innovation from Lamvin

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lamvin, a manufacturer of premium acoustical products, has introduced a new acoustical solution to market: Sonic Sound Block™ Panels. Noise barrier wall panels offering superior sound absorption and noise blocking performance, the Sonic Sound Block offering was created in response to today’s modern, open commercial office designs, helping to ensure privacy and mitigate the likelihood of confidential conversations from being overheard.
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Critical Review: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) & Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables’ net margins,...
Businessngtnews.com

Randy Larkin to Lead Sales for Galileo Compression USA

Galileo Compression USA is adding Randy Larkin to its team as the vice president of sales. With more than 35 years diverse experience in oil and gas midstream and energy services in technical, business development and executive management roles, he will support the growth of sales and distribution of the company’s compression solutions suite.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Mach49 Catalyzes Growth in Sustainability-Focused Venture Building and Investing for Global 1000 Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, highlights its clients' expanding commitment to investments across sustainable energy, climate tech, EV and sustainable mobility, circular economy, and intelligent infrastructure. Mach49 partners with leading multinationals to build their own internal incubators and accelerators to drive organic growth. The team also helps global businesses design and launch their internal corporate venture capital (CVC) activities — investing, partnering, and M&A. All of Mach49's clients regard sustainability as an important part of their agenda. Clients focused on groundbreaking sustainability ventures and investments include Halliburton Labs of Halliburton Company; TDK Ventures of TDK Corporation; SE Ventures from Schneider Electric; Hitachi; LIXIL Corporation; and RWE Energy; among others.
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Utz Brands Appoints New CFO, COO, CPO

HANOVER, PA — Utz Brands, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced several changes to its executive management team on July 26. The announcements reflect the company’s ongoing process of evaluating capabilities needed in its management team to better position Utz for its next phase of growth.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Minerals Technologies (MTX) Announces Normerica Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Normerica Inc. ("Normerica"), a leading supplier of premium pet care products in North America. The transaction has closed effective today. Normerica,...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
ManufacturingStamford Advocate

Fast Radius and Rawlings Partner to Develop Innovative Baseball Glove, the REV1X

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing company, has partnered with Rawlings and 3D printing technology company Carbon to manufacture the major baseball brand’s newest release, the REV1X glove. This glove features innovative 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology, for performance-enhancing capabilities. A high-performing glove...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy