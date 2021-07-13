Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Record-Setting NFL Player and Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski

In the spring of 2020, Mojo Rawley inexplicably jumped from WWE Raw to Smackdown, but we all knew why. "So, yeah," Rawley started, in an interview with Fightful "I was on red brand and then we had this idea, me and Rob (Gronkowski) were setting up something big and it was gonna be really cool stuff. I’m hoping later in my career, whether it’s in WWE or somewhere else, we still get to do what we had in mind. The world shut down and the pandemic happened, so we didn’t get to follow through with it and of course he went back to football. He had a great offer there. I was a heel on RAW and then all of a sudden I show up on Smackdown and I’m magically old Stay Hyped babyface Mojo. I was just like, ‘This is confusing.’ Then we ran the bit with Rob until he went back to football, then overnight I was a heel again."