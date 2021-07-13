Influitive Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

PRESS RELEASE. Bitcoin of America is one of the fastest growing BTM operators worldwide. GreatPlaceToWork.com recently certified the Illinois-based Bitcoin of America as an elite company to work for. A whopping 92 percent of BoA’s employees reported that they feel free to take time off from work, when necessary, while another 88 percent claim to have the necessary resources and equipment to do their jobs. Employees routinely cited “opportunities,” “teamwork,” “diversity” and “experience” as some of the strongest selling points of working at Bitcoin of America.