Greenspoon launches in Atlanta, grows in N.Y. with 8-lawyer team

By David Thomas
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gLIq_0auuOZCa00
Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Greenspoon Marder on Monday announced it has launched a new office in Atlanta and bulked up in New York, bringing on a group of lawyers from Taylor English Duma that includes the head of the firm's entertainment, sports and media department.

The Florida-based Greenspoon's Atlanta debut comes less than a week after it announced it was entering Chicago with a team of cannabis-focused partners from Locke Lord and a corporate attorney from Taylor English.

In Atlanta, Greenspoon has added Sandra Brown, Alan Clarke, Kendall Minter and Peter Stathopoulos, all former partners at Taylor English who are joining Greenspoon Marder as of counsels.

Clarke said the team was drawn to Greenspoon in part due to the firm's size. With 24 offices spread across the U.S. compared to Taylor English's 17, Greenspoon is less likely to rely on local counsel for matters occurring in other markets.

"We have boots on the ground," Clarke said. "That is obviously reciprocal. We’re available in Atlanta for the existing Greenspoon client base."

Greenspoon has also picked up four Taylor English attorneys in New York. Aliya Nelson and Robert Rando joined as partners alongside of counsel Jerry Juste and associate Katie Heron.

"Their wealth of knowledge in the entertainment arena and robust list of industry contacts will complement our current national team, and strengthen the services we can offer our clients across the firm," Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon, said in a statement.

Clarke led Taylor English's entertainment, sports and media department, and has counted both the estate of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr's wife, and their daughter Bernice King as clients.

Stathopoulos leads the government affairs committee for the Georgia Production Partnership, which advocates for tax incentives to lure film and TV productions to the state.

Minter is a co-founder of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association and has represented music group Backstreet Boys and boxer Evander Holyfield, according to Greenspoon. Juste, according to the firm, has held positions at recording labels Republic Records, Island Records, Def Jam, and Motown Records.

