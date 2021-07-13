Wood County Solar Project transitions to Alliant Energy

WOOD COUNTY – Ownership of the Wood County Solar Project has transitioned from Savion, LLC, to Alliant Energy. “This milestone comes on the heels of approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) on Alliant Energy’s filing for 675 megawatts of solar. It also marks the beginning of construction on the 150-megawatt (MW) project located in the town of Saratoga (about seven miles south of Wisconsin Rapids),” an Alliant Energy release stated.