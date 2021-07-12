Cancel
2021 MLB Home Run Derby, Monday 7/12, 7 p.m. CT

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the bracket for this year’s MLB Home Run Derby:. In the opening round, the top-seeded Shohei Ohtani (33 home runs) will square off against the number eight seed Juan Soto (11 home runs); Joey Gallo (24 home runs) will be the two seed and face the seventh-seeded Trevor Story (11 home runs); Matt Olson (23 home runs), the number three seed, will take on the number six seed Trey Mancini (16 home runs); and the fourth-seeded Salvador Perez (21 home runs) will meet the number five seed Pete Alonso (17 home runs).

