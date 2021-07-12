2021 MLB Home Run Derby, Monday 7/12, 7 p.m. CT

In this edition of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders recap the 2021 Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field. What were takeaways from the derby, won again by Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso? And what about the Midsummer Classic, where the American League won for an eighth straight time and Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took home the MVP? Plus, commentary on the Play Ball Park, the all-star uniforms and the all-star weekend as a whole.