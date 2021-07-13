Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carter County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARTER, EASTERN SULLIVAN AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL At 806 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the advisory area. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Abingdon, Central, Pine Crest, Watauga, South Holston Dam, Sadie, Harr, Hilander Park, Hunter and Morril`s Cave. Even though the rainfall has stopped it will take some time for minor flooding to go away.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Watauga, TN
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Sullivan Flood Advisory#Central#Sadie Harr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy