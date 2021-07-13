Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARTER, EASTERN SULLIVAN AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL At 806 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the advisory area. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Abingdon, Central, Pine Crest, Watauga, South Holston Dam, Sadie, Harr, Hilander Park, Hunter and Morril`s Cave. Even though the rainfall has stopped it will take some time for minor flooding to go away.