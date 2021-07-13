Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acadia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mansura to near Elton. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eunice, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Kinder, Simmesport, Basile, Oberlin, Elton, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Bordelonville, Morrow, Cottonport, Pine Prairie, Mansura, Washington and Hessmer.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
City
Oberlin, LA
City
Marksville, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
City
Eunice, LA
County
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
City
Evangeline, LA
City
Turkey Creek, LA
City
Pine Prairie, LA
City
Ville Platte, LA
City
Morrow, LA
State
Washington State
City
Cottonport, LA
City
Elton, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
City
Simmesport, LA
City
Basile, LA
City
Washington, LA
City
Bunkie, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Acadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy