Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mansura to near Elton. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eunice, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Kinder, Simmesport, Basile, Oberlin, Elton, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Bordelonville, Morrow, Cottonport, Pine Prairie, Mansura, Washington and Hessmer.