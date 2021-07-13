Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Jackson, Madison, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; DeKalb; Gwinnett; Jackson; Madison; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Rockdale; Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN JACKSON WALTON...NORTHEASTERN ROCKDALE...BARROW...DEKALB...GWINNETT NORTHWESTERN OGLETHORPE...CLARKE...NORTHERN OCONEE AND NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 806 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Stone Mountain to Walnut Grove and Arnoldsville, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lawrenceville, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Watkinsville, Danielsville, Athens, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Snellville, Suwanee, Buford, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Clarkston, Braselton, Auburn and Stone Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH