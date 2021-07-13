Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaverhead, or 14 miles north of Gila Hot Springs, moving south southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaverhead.