Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaverhead, or 14 miles north of Gila Hot Springs, moving south southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Beaverhead.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gila, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mountains#Heavy Rain#Doppler#Beaverhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy