Bowling Green, OH

Jean T. Owens

By Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean T. Owens, 75, of Palm City, FL, formerly of Bowling Green, OH, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born April 4, 1946, in London, England to John & Trina (Adams) Clews. She married Ralph Owens on October 12, 1964, in Clintwood, VA. He survives along with sons, Tracy (Stephanie) Owens and Todd (Natalie) Owens, daughter-in-law, LaVonda Owens, 5 grandchildren, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hobart (Patty) Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Terry Owens, and 2 brothers.

www.sent-trib.com

