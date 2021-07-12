Jean T. Owens
Jean T. Owens, 75, of Palm City, FL, formerly of Bowling Green, OH, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born April 4, 1946, in London, England to John & Trina (Adams) Clews. She married Ralph Owens on October 12, 1964, in Clintwood, VA. He survives along with sons, Tracy (Stephanie) Owens and Todd (Natalie) Owens, daughter-in-law, LaVonda Owens, 5 grandchildren, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hobart (Patty) Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Terry Owens, and 2 brothers.
