Where Was HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Filmed? Is It a Real Resort?

By Rachel Hunt
 15 days ago
The new HBO miniseries, The White Lotus, revolves around the guests at a tropical resort but where was it filmed? After watching Armond (Murray Bartlett) say “Aloha” to greet the guests, it’s easy to assume that it’s set in Hawaii. However, is it really filmed there? Could viewers of the new HBO miniseries visit the resort in real life? Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and The White Lotus cast jet-setted to this tropical island for filming.

