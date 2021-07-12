Cancel
Pemberville, OH

Robert C. Ladd

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert C. Ladd, age 100, (and 4 months) of Pemberville, OH passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Bowling Green Manor. He was born on March 9, 1921 in Woodville, OH to James and “Onie” (Jennings) Ladd. He was the last living member of Woodville High School’s class of 1939. Following graduation from high school, he would serve his country during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corp., as an aircraft mechanic. After returning home, on August 4, 1945 he married the love of his life, Lois Rahe at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Bob and Lois raised 2 children and celebrated over 71 years of marriage before Lois’ passing in 2016. The last 8 years of Lois’ life, it was Bob that remained her constant caregiver.

#Veteran#Woodville High School#The U S Army Air Corp#Bethlehem Lutheran Church#The U S Postal Service#The Detroit Tigers#Pistons#Ladd Rrb Board
