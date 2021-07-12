78,000 acre Snake River Complex spreading south, more evacuations in place

UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 10:25 A.M. Now burning around 78,000 acres, the Snake River Complex grew significantly overnight and forced more evacuation orders in nearby communities. New evacuation orders are in place for homes along the Snake River, residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake. Residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge are also under evacuations.