First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, serves its monthly drive-thru Community Meal the second Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. In addition to the meal, a variety of breads and pastries will be available via Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. All are welcome.