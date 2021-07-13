Cancel
Staten Island, NY

USPS truck overturned in 2-car Westerleigh crash

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail truck was flipped on its side Monday evening in a two-car crash at a Westerleigh intersection. FDNY and NYPD first responders arrived to the scene, at the intersection of Watchogue Road and Livermore Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m., emergency radio transmissions indicate. Traffic was briefly closed on Watchogue Road as an NYPD ESU vehicle pulled the USPS vehicle back onto its wheels.

www.silive.com

