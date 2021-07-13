Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

S.C. Wildlife Federation virtual auction begins Thursday

By Special to The T&D
Times and Democrat
 15 days ago

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) is launching a four-day virtual auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programming. The online auction features hunting and fishing trips, exclusive vacation packages, outdoor gear, wildlife art, specialty gifts, spa packages, and more. The “Wild Summer Nights Online Auction” goes live to the public at 8 a.m. July 15 and will end at 8 p.m. July 18 at scwf.givesmart.com.

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Wildlife Conservation#Scwf#South Carolinians#Thetandd Com#Bluecross#Bmw Manufacturing#Colgate Palmolive#Duke Energy#Glen Raven Custom Fabrics#Komatsu America Corp#Martin Marietta#Michelin#Oceanagold#Outdoor Underwriters#Rewa#Shaw Industries#Spartanburg Water#The Pump House#Agsouth Farm Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy