Grand Rapids to distribute grants for small businesses affected by COVID-19

Grand Rapids will be distributing grants to eligible small businesses that were affected by the pandemic through funding provided by the CARES Act. The city's COVID Adaptation Program received $265,000 in funding. Businesses now have the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 of that in grants.

The grants are intended to cover the cost of business updates due to COVID-19 protocol, such as additional technology, outdoor furniture, fixtures and equipment purchases. This includes personal protective equipment, like masks. In order to be eligible, these changes must have occurred after March 1, 2020.

Businesses that previously received grants from the city are still eligible for this grant.

Businesses must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

Have between 1 and 25 employees (owner may be an employee)

Be a for-profit business. Nonprofits are not eligible.

Have a physical location (no internet only or home-based businesses)

Be located in the Neighborhoods of Focus (NOFs) – link to map

Have been in business since at least March 1, 2020

Comply with local, state and federal laws (e.g. marijuana-related businesses are prohibited)

Demonstrated loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Not owe past due taxes, fines, fees or other debts to the City

Retain at least one full-time equivalent low- or moderate-income job

City officials define Neighborhoods of Focus as areas that have experienced historic inequity, leading to more disparities in income, educational opportunities and wealth accumulation when compared to other areas of the city.

The application will be available here on Monday, July 19 at 8 a.m. The applications will be reviewed and grants will be distributed based on a first-come, first-served basis. City officials are encouraging those interested to prepare ahead of time.

To apply, businesses must create an account, have a have a Data Universal Number System (D-U-N-S) number and provide documentation.

