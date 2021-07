Sharon Stone wasn’t getting the bids that she wanted. Around midnight on Friday night in France, after a dazzling fashion show on the lawn of a mansion in Antibes, the actor-turned-emcee was auctioning off 32 one-of-a-kind gowns by designers such as Versace, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy and Balenciaga at the amfAR Cannes gala. Joined onstage by the 32 models who’d walked a makeshift runway — which was so slippery, two of them had tripped — Stone was ready to pocket a big check for the non-profit devoted to fighting HIV/AIDS. But the money didn’t flow as freely as the bottles of champagne that...