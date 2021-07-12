Kevin Durant's Top 5 Games

Nobody who saw Kevin Durant play up close in the months before he made his official return to NBA action with Brooklyn’s season opener back on Dec. 22 said he looked any different than the brilliant scorer who had been one of the world’s best players for more than a decade before missing the 2019-20 season as he recovered from injury, with four scoring titles, nine All-NBA honors, two NBA titles and NBA Finals MVPS, and a league MVP on his resume.