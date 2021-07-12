Populist Edwin Edwards, a 'Cajun King,' loved his Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — They were tough acts to follow on the stage of 20th century Louisiana politics: the arm-flailing Depression-era orator Huey Long, a senator and former governor shot to death while eyeing the presidency; country-singing Gov. Jimmie Davis, who once rode up the Capitol steps on horseback; and Gov. Earl Long, Huey’s brother, who cavorted with Bourbon Street stripper Blaze Starr in the 1950s.www.heraldpalladium.com
Comments / 0