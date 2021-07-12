Why the Royal Family Is Being Called Out Over Prince William’s Tweet Condemning Racism

News of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, set for release in 2022, apparently isn't going over well with the royal family. In a new interview with ET, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that the Duke of Sussex's decision to publish the tell-all book certainly isn't helping the ongoing alleged feud with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles. The book follows Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, and various interviews since in which the couple has put the royal family on blast.
