Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Why the Royal Family Is Being Called Out Over Prince William’s Tweet Condemning Racism

wvli927.com
 16 days ago

Prince William stood up for England​’s Black soccer players on the receiving end of racist comments–but some fans noted what they perceived as hypocrisy on his end.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#England#Soccer Players#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling May Be the Final Royal Family Event Where Prince Harry Outranks Kate Middleton

The unveiling of the Princess Diana statue is just days away, but the event is already making headlines because of the guest list. It’s not about who is invited, it’s about who isn’t invited. Besides Prince Charles taking a pass on the event for his own emotional reasons, Kate Middleton will also not be in attendance — and we think it’s a smart idea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring

Famously, generations of royal wedding rings have been made out of rare Welsh gold, a tradition that began in 1923 when the Queen Mother—then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon—had her wedding band fashioned out of the material. Since then, wedding bands made of Welsh gold have featured in pretty much every royal...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana Leaked to the Press That Prince Charles Was Missing William’s First Day of School

If there’s one thing we know, the royal family are masters at working the press. They might pretend that there’s a distance between them, but we know that the royal rota has sources that are often people from the inside palace. Once Princess Diana married Prince Charles, and their marriage became challenging in public and behind closed doors, she found a way to use the media to her advantage — and we are learning all about how she slyly shared insider info.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Sarah Ferguson Recalls Not Being Invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 Wedding

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson understands the royal family's decision not to invite her to the 2011 nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The 61-year-old Duchess of York is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the mother to William's cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. She was noticeably absent from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials, which took place not long after she was caught on camera promising a News of the World reporter access to Prince Andrew in exchange for £500,000 (about $690,000).
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family Nannies, Kate Middleton, And Prince William Take Us Inside Life With Princess Charlotte And Her Brothers!

Royal family nannies typically don’t reveal insights into what the antics of the tiny princes and princesses for whom they are responsible. But now some royal family nannies are revealing what it’s really like to take on that role. In addition, Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to spill their own tea on life with their three adorable children.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Prince Harry's Memoir Makes The Royal Family 'Nervous'; Charles And William 'Concerned': Report

The royal family is allegedly concerned after learning that Prince Harry is working on a memoir, a report has claimed. Prince Harry confirmed on Monday that he is working on a memoir and it will be published by Penguin Random House. According to a tipster, the members of the royal family are not prepared for his book and are concerned about the things that he might share in it.
Books & LiteratureInternational Business Times

Prince William Will Probably Come Out As The Worst In Prince Harry's Book, Royal Biographer Says

Prince William's path to the throne might be affected by Prince Harry's revelations in his upcoming memoir, according to a royal expert and a royal photographer. The Duke of Sussex announced last week that he is working on his "wholly truthful" memoir. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of "William & Harry," shared her thoughts on the possibility of Prince Harry's book damaging the crown's reputation when it is eventually inherited by his older brother.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Prince Harry's Rift With Prince William May 'Never Be Healed' Amid New Memoir, Royal Expert Claims

News of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, set for release in 2022, apparently isn't going over well with the royal family. In a new interview with ET, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that the Duke of Sussex's decision to publish the tell-all book certainly isn't helping the ongoing alleged feud with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles. The book follows Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, and various interviews since in which the couple has put the royal family on blast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy