‘Yellowstone’ TV Tells Fans to ‘Come and Get It’ with Epic John Dutton Clip
“Come and get it,” growls Wade Morrow. “I plan to,” answers Yellowstone‘s stalwart patriarch in this undeniably awesome Season 3 moment. It was a long time coming. But in Season 3, John Dutton would finally get his revenge against Wade Morrow. S3, Episode 9, titled “Meaner Than Evil” would see the end of the Morrows, with both Wade (Boots Southerland) and Clint Morrow (Brent Walker) dying a brutal death at the hands of Rip & the Yellowstone ranchers.outsider.com
