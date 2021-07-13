Cancel
'Yellowstone' TV Tells Fans to 'Come and Get It' with Epic John Dutton Clip

By Jon D. B.
 15 days ago
“Come and get it,” growls Wade Morrow. “I plan to,” answers Yellowstone‘s stalwart patriarch in this undeniably awesome Season 3 moment. It was a long time coming. But in Season 3, John Dutton would finally get his revenge against Wade Morrow. S3, Episode 9, titled “Meaner Than Evil” would see the end of the Morrows, with both Wade (Boots Southerland) and Clint Morrow (Brent Walker) dying a brutal death at the hands of Rip & the Yellowstone ranchers.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

