‘Yellowstone’ TV Tells Fans to ‘Come and Get It’ with Epic John Dutton Clip

With a brand new season of “Yellowstone” still several months away, fans of the show are turning to the internet for their western fix. “Yellowstone” fans are flooding message board sites, like Reddit, to discuss and speculate on what might be in store. Topics of conversation range from the attack on the Dutton family to where Rip Wheeler gets his jackets. There is something for every “Yellowstone” fan on these forum sites that are solely for discussion on the show. A recent Reddit thread discusses the relationship between Jamie and Beth Dutton. The post creator questions just why Jamie is such a disliked person on the show. Jamie is a lightning rod for criticism — even among his own family.