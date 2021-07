“I was laid off from a corporate job a while back. I’m in outplacement, and the people here are telling me there are no jobs anywhere in corporate America for anyone with my experience. I’ve thought about doing something entrepreneurial — doing some consulting, maybe, or making some money out of some of my hobbies — but I’m really not sure I’ve got what it takes to make it. I’m seeing a lot of ex-corporate people starting businesses of their own, and most of them aren’t making it, which scares the dickens out of me. What are some of the secrets that separate the winners from the losers, and will help me beat the odds in a tough, competitive climate?”