'Blackout' Anthology Coming to Netflix From Obamas' Higher Ground and Temple Hill

By Cynthia Littleton
seattlepi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project is designed to will tell six different stories of Black teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York City. Each installment will be penned by a different writer. The project is being developed concurrently as a TV and a film project through Higher Ground’s overall deal with Netflix.

www.seattlepi.com

