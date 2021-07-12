David Harbour Says Lily Allen Fell in Love With Him When He Was at His “Worst” Physically

He may be everyone's favorite chief of police as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," but David Harbour recently joined "First We Feast" host Sean Evans to eat super hot wings, talk about his new role in Marvel's "Black Widow," and chat about life. Harbour, who has talked candidly on The Off Camera Show and other interviews about his issues with alcoholism, has been sober since he was 24. That prompted Evans to ask, "Is there a dive bar or a restaurant spot that you miss the most, thinking back about your inglorious days in the East Village?"