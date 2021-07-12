Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Harbour Says Lily Allen Fell in Love With Him When He Was at His “Worst” Physically

wvli927.com
 16 days ago

And no, we’re not talking about the Netflix dating series, but instead, a Netflix star’s real-life experience. David Harbour recently pulled back the curtain and…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Lily Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

David Harbour

David Harbour Hated ‘Stranger Things’ Family Dog So Much He Requested It Be Killed Off. There is no love lost for David Harbour about the pooch that played the Byers’ family dog Chester in a few early episodes of Stranger Things. A recent guest on the popular YouTube series Hot…
New York City, NYPosted by
Mashed

The Bizarre NYC Bar Marvel's David Harbour Misses From His Youth

He may be everyone's favorite chief of police as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," but David Harbour recently joined "First We Feast" host Sean Evans to eat super hot wings, talk about his new role in Marvel's "Black Widow," and chat about life. Harbour, who has talked candidly on The Off Camera Show and other interviews about his issues with alcoholism, has been sober since he was 24. That prompted Evans to ask, "Is there a dive bar or a restaurant spot that you miss the most, thinking back about your inglorious days in the East Village?"
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lily Allen celebrates two years sober

Lily Allen thinks getting sober is the “best thing” she ever did. The 36-year-old singer – who has children Ethel, nine, and Marnie, eight, with ex-husband Sam Cooper and is married to David Harbour – has celebrated two years since she quit drugs and alcohol and she couldn’t be happier.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Wilting’ Woody Allen ‘Physically Failing,’ ‘Losing His Senses’ At 85?

Is Woody Allen dying? One report says he’s shrinking, losing his senses, and won’t be around for much longer. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, Allen is in a rough state of physical decline. An insider says the Manhattan director is “losing his senses.” The public outcry and numerous documentaries over allegations of child molestation have apparently taken a toll.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Decoding Lily Allen’s big fashion comeback

‘I’m not meant to be instagramming atm but I look too cute tbh,’ Lily Allen wrote as a caption next to a recent post showing her wearing a fitted black tank top with a pair of ultra wide-legged pink Katharine Hepburn trousers. Allen, who is preparing to star in a...
PetsHello Magazine

David Walliams delights fans as he declares – 'I'm in love'

David Walliams delighted his two million Instagram followers over the weekend as he shared the cutest video of a puppy. The 34-second clip showed the comedian bonding with the pup whilst talking to its owner. "You're so gorgeous, you're so beautiful," he can be heard saying in the clip which showed a little cocker spaniel tucked in a picnic basket.
CelebritiesNME

Mark Ronson says he didn’t “fully love” his behaviour around Amy Winehouse

Mark Ronson has expressed regret over the way he treated Amy Winehouse while she was at the height of her addiction issues. Ronson was one of the late singer’s most influential collaborators, having produced her seminal second album ‘Back to Black’ in 2006. However, their relationship took a sour turn when Winehouse accused Ronson of taking credit for her success with the record.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn’s Zero Dollar Divorce, Eric Stunned By Special Request

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) ignores the rules. Despite what Eric Forrester (John McCook) ordered, she confronts him anyway. She struts past Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and makes a shocking stance on the divorce. Could she want no settlement at all? Instead, she could ask for something far more valuable.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy