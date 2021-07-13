Cancel
U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said.

Pfizer said last week it planned to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers 342.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 27 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 342,607,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 395,460,845 doses as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 342,212,051 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Public HealthUnion Leader

Fauci says U.S. going in 'wrong direction,' may need booster

The U.S. is moving in the "wrong direction" in combating a new wave of Covid-19, and a booster vaccine shot may be needed especially for the most vulnerable, said Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. He said new U.S. recommendations on masking for the vaccinated are under "active...
PharmaceuticalsLiveScience.com

Do you need a COVID-19 booster vaccine to prevent delta variant?

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. are strongly protected against the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, and do not need booster shots yet, according to experts. "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," according to a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New evidence shows Trump appointees' political interference with CDC weekly Covid data reports, House subcommittee says

Washington (CNN) — A Democratic-led House select committee says it has uncovered evidence of political interference by the Trump administration into the federal government's coronavirus response last year, including attempts to alter or block data reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing the dire effects of the virus.
POTUSCNN

Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The announcement will come in remarks where Biden...
Washington StateKOMO News

State health officials report more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. – On Tuesday, Washington state health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases as public health leaders across the state are recommending that residents, vaccinated or not, mask up as the delta variant spreads. The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,025 new coronavirus cases, 68 hospitalizations,...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Why Isn’t the Military Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines?

COVID-19 vaccination has become yet another front in the war by elected officials and media figures to draw the military into politics. Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has introduced legislation to prohibit vaccinations being made mandatory in the armed forces and has been scaremongering on Twitter about potential dangers that vaccine mandates pose to military readiness. A group of seven Democratic lawmakers led by Representative Jimmy Panetta of California recently wrote to President Joe Biden, urging that his administration make vaccinations mandatory for everyone in the military.
Public Healthaithority.com

Palantir And US. Government To Continue Work On COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Palantir’s software powers Tiberius, HHS’s vaccine rollout platform. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has renewed its commitment to working with Palantir to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution for another year. Palantir...
Public HealthArs Technica

COVID surge in unvaccinated is pushing US to more mandates, masks, mitigation

The ongoing COVID-19 surge among unvaccinated people is pushing the US toward more vaccine mandates, renewed mask use, and other mitigation efforts. With around 51 percent of the country not fully vaccinated and the hypertransmissible delta variant spreading rapidly, the country's pandemic outlook is grim and getting grimmer. Cases are still increasing in all 50 states and up 170 percent in the last two weeks, with the pace of case increases also accelerating.

