Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.