Advocates say NY’s rental assistance program may not be reaching those most in need
Advocates are criticizing the new rental assistance program in New York, saying it is not doing enough to reach the residents who need it the most.www.audacy.com
Advocates are criticizing the new rental assistance program in New York, saying it is not doing enough to reach the residents who need it the most.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880
Comments / 0