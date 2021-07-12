Cancel
House Rent

Advocates say NY’s rental assistance program may not be reaching those most in need

By Steve Burns
WCBS News Radio 880
 15 days ago

Advocates are criticizing the new rental assistance program in New York, saying it is not doing enough to reach the residents who need it the most.

New York City, NY
All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

