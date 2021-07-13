Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, Known for His Role on NBC's Night Court, Dead at 75

By Katie Campione
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Robinson, best known for his role in the NBC sitcom Night Court, has died. He was 75. The actor died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a representative for Robinson confirmed to PEOPLE. Robinson...

people.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Wilson
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Night Court#Television Series#Nbc#Ucla Medical Center#Home Improvement Hart#Beowulf#House#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

'The Conners' Season 5 Premiere Date Is Revealed but Roseanne Barr Is Still the Main Topic of Conversation

The all-American sitcom “The Connors” recently revealed their new release date for an all-new season. The show’s beloved fans cannot wait for the return. "The Connors" season 5 premiere date has been revealed, but Roseanne Barr is still the main topic of conversation. Although she departed from the show, fans still talk about her, and their opinions are different.
CelebritiesNME

Max Rosenthal, father of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ star, dies aged 95

Max Rosenthal, who was the father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator and Somebody Feed Phil star Phil Rosenthal, has died aged 95. Max appeared on both aforementioned shows, notably Raymond where he portrayed lodge buddy Max during its near 10-year run. Phil revealed the news of his father’s passing in...
TV ShowsEssence

Five-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs' Nearly 50-Year Career In Photos

Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 20th at the age of 90. With a career spanning six decades, comedic actress Marla Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. During the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles where Gibbs was joined by friends, family, and producer Norman Lear who created the show that would launch the 90-year-old into stardom, she told those gathered, “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Lecy Goranson Left Roseanne

Lecy Goranson was an original star of "Roseanne," playing eldest Conner sibling, Becky, on the ABC sitcom when it debuted in 1988. Goranson was just 14 years old and had no other professional acting credits on her résumé at the time, per IMDb. She also had a back-and-forth relationship with the series. After playing Becky for the first five seasons of the show, Goranson left "Roseanne" in 1993 and was replaced by Sarah Chalke.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Distractify

Actor and Model Daniel Mickelson Has Died at the Age of 23

Another day, another loss in Hollywood to grieve over. Over the last few months, the entertainment industry has lost many pioneers and rising stars. From Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy, the deaths of public figures have become a painful reality. And unfortunately, actor and model Daniel Mickelson has also become one of our fallen stars.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...

Comments / 2

Community Policy