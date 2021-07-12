Cancel
Medli’s Melodies: The first steps toward romance

By Matt Applebee
zeldauniverse.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking place at the beginning of the timeline, Skyward Sword was able to make some interesting choices when it came to the portrayal of Link and Zelda. While there is frequently an implied sense of romance between the two in the other games, Skyward Sword is the first game that doubles down on showing a budding romance between the pair. A relationship that starts as an innocent friendship between two young people living at the Knights Academy on Skyloft turns romantic as Link and Zelda discover the depth of their feelings for each other over the course of their own respective journeys below the clouds. Through his use of a variety of instruments, musician Tim de Man is able to showcase these emotions by merging a Celtic sound with the song “Romance in the Air.”

