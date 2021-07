ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 19-year-old unicyclist rides across the U.S. to raise money for a nonprofit that supported his family during a traumatic event. Peter Frank stopped in Rockford on his journey from Appleton, Wisconsin to Phoenix, Arizona. When Frank was 14-years-old, he was run over by a car, breaking 14 of his bones including two of his vertebrae, forcing him to relearn how to walk.