Grand Parade tops off Elgin Stampede’s triumphant return

ELGIN — No event was perhaps missed more in Elgin during the pandemic than the storied Elgin Stampede.

A year after the Stampede was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, locals and visitors packed Eighth Avenue in Elgin for the Grand Parade on the final day of rodeo action on Saturday, July 10. Fans and rodeo goers alike filled the Stampede Grounds with hardly an empty seat in the house from July 7 to July 10.

“Everybody was happy to be here,” said Elgin Stampede President Ty Hallgarth. “Lots of people were tickled to death that we didn’t give up and went ahead and did it this year. The community was right behind us all the way, no doubt.”

The Elgin Stampede Parade floats weaved in and out of town before passing by major crowds in downtown Elgin. Stampede royalty, the Elgin Fire Department, local businesses and regional organizations paraded their floats and cars past the filled sidewalks before culminating at the Stampede Grounds.

After the event was canceled last year, both locals and visitors relished the opportunity to return to the Stampede Grounds for rodeo and community festivities.

“It was great to see everybody here,” Hallgarth said. “It’s good to see all the hard work that you do pay off.”

The Stampede consisted of four days of rodeo events, but the Grand Parade summed up the camaraderie in Elgin as rodeo fans and community members joined for an afternoon of fun.

“We need it, we really do,” said longtime Elgin resident Deb Horrell. “This is a big thing for Elgin and to not have it last year was hard. It’s a very important event in this community.”

She and her husband, Shane Horrell, typically are working during the rodeo events but enjoy attending the parade annually.

“Last year was disappointing, not just for the locals, but for all the contestants coming from out of town,” said Dennis Moore, who has lived in Elgin for 72 years. “It’s great to have everyone back.”

Moore, born in 1949, has been attending the Stampede his entire life and has witnessed nearly every rodeo since its inception in 1946. Moore’s son, Rob Moore, serves as director of the Elgin Stampede.

“It’s great for the economy and wonderful to get people out together having a good time,” he said. “It’s a really great event.”

According to Hallgarth, the 2021 three-day event drew one of the largest crowds in his experience as president of the Stampede.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many horse trailers and cowboys and cowgirls here in my life,” he said. “It’s been so packed that they can hardly get their rigs out of the parking lot.”

More than just Elgin locals showed up for the parade and rodeo events. Janice and Ricardo Haro traveled from Sacramento, California, to go to the Stampede and visit their son serving for the Elgin Fire Department. Janice Haro used to live in the area and competed in the Stampede in the past, and her grandfather performed as a rodeo clown in previous Stampedes.

“I used to do the barrels when I was a kid, and my dad would ride the bucking horse and the bulls,” she said. “Getting out to the rodeo again was great.”

In addition to visitors from out of town, locals enjoyed the opportunity to take part in their family traditions. Gene Rice was born and raised in Elgin and attended this year’s rodeo with his granddaughter.

“It’s been a family tradition and we really missed it last year,” Rice said. “We’re glad it’s taking off again this year and hope that it does so in years to come.”

The Grand Parade brought the Elgin community together on the Stampede’s final day of festivities. Following a year off due to COVID-19, this year’s Stampede events included some of its largest crowds in recent memory.

“It’s been awesome. I think everyone really enjoyed it,” Hallgarth said. “We stuck it out, and I was really tickled by it this year.”