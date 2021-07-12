Curtsinger, Melton weigh in ahead of 'Pappygate' documentary

With the premiere of a six-part documentary series featuring the most covered criminal case in Franklin County history just days away, the subjects are ready. The State Journal caught up with Toby Curtsinger, a former processor at Buffalo Trace for 26 years who was convicted for his role in thefts of a large amount of top-shelf bourbon; Pat Melton, the former Franklin County Sheriff who led efforts to arrest Curtsinger and others involved; and Brad Bowman, a former State Journal investigative reporter who covered the case that garnered media attention from across the world, dubbed “Pappygate.”