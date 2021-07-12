Sculptor Of Daisy Bates Statue To Depict Her Leadership And Activism In Piece

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». DETROIT — Heading east on Grand Boulevard from the Woodward corridor that bisects the city of Detroit, you can’t miss a 100-foot portrait of artist and activist Halima Cassells on the side of a building, acting as a sort of sentry to the entrance of the North End neighborhood. The mural is a visual send-up of Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring,” done Motor City-style with an old English script “D”-for-Detroit earring in place of the eponymous original, and a shirt bearing patches with the names of some of the places along the North End’s Oakland Avenue strip that once made it Detroit’s premier entertainment district. Places like Apex Bar and Phelps Lounge hosted talents like James Brown, Etta James, George Clinton, and the Parliament — as well as featuring the Motown groups that hailed from the North End, before going on to international fame, including Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, the Four Tops, and Aretha Franklin.