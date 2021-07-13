Cancel
Updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani competes in Home Run Derby

By James H. Williams
Los Angeles Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent’s itinerary includes the Home Run Derby, when the ball could really carry on a warm night in the high-altitude conditions. Ohtani has 33 HRs this season, the most of the eight players participating in the bracket-style event. He also has the highest average exit velocity (109.6 mph) among the participants this season and the most homers of 430 feet or more (12).

