Wallowa County, OR

Low flow: Minam, Wallowa rivers running below average

By RONALD BOND Wallowa County Chieftain
La Grande Observer
 15 days ago

MINAM — Streamflow in Wallowa County’s rivers is running well below normal for this time of year. It’s not, however, at historically low levels. Data from the US. Geological Survey taken at two locations in Wallowa County — on the east fork of the Wallowa River close to Joseph and on the Minam River near Minam — shows the rivers are flowing at about two-thirds of their normal rate to as low as 30% of average.

