Knights' Harrington is Big East Conference's player of year

The St. Norbert College Green Knights left the Midwest Conference with a bang. The Green Knights were recognized as the conference leader in Academic All-Midwest Conference selections for the 2020-2021 school year, with 99 overall. Because of fall and winter sports being cancelled due to the pandemic, just spring 2021 sports were awarded. The minimum GPA needed to qualify for the Academic All-Conference honors was a 3.33 in the academic year. Athletes can only be counted toward the total once if they earned honors in multiple sports. It was the last time the Green Knights will be on the list, as they have officially entered the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference this summer. A list of the athletes who earned honors per the SNC athletics website can be found below.