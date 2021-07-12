Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Knights' Harrington is Big East Conference's player of year

By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe Harrington was a dominant force this season in the Class 3-A girls’ tennis postseason. So it shouldn’t be any surprise that the Northern Nash junior smashed her way through the Big East Conference as well. Harrington was named the conference’s player of the year. She was one of three Northern Nash players to earn all-conference first-team nods.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knights#Big East Conference#Northern Nash#Southern Nash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas' Rhyan Mogel named Mt. Hood Conference girls basketball Player of the Year

Check out the complete list of MHC boys basketball all-stars from the 2021 season.It's time to honor the best. Following the turbulent 2021 seasons — which condensed a year's worth of high school sports into three six-week sessions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — it's time to recognize those athletes that persevered, elevated their games and left their mark. To accommodate the many all-star lists from 2021, we will list some of the biggest award-winners here, then link to or allow you to download the complete list from our website. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below If you have a previously unpublished all-star list to share, please email it to milesv@pamplinmedia.com. Mt. Hood Conference Girls Basketball Player of the year Rhyan Mogel, so., Clackamas First team — Rhyan Mogel, so., Clackamas; Melanie Hiu, jr., Barlow; Payton Allen, jr., Central Catholic; Eliza Buerk, so., Clackamas; Carly Hicks, jr., Central Catholic; Annie Koenig, soph., Barlow. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Golfchatsports.com

Radley Signs 2021 Big West Player Of The Year

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon women's golf head coach Derek Radley made a big offseason splash on Friday with the signing of 2021 Big West player of the year Brittany Shin. Shin will join the Ducks after leading Cal State Fullerton in scoring average each of the last two seasons. The Cape Coral, Fla., native was named the conference's golfer of the year as a sophomore after winning a pair of tournaments, tying for fourth at the Big West Championship, and qualifying as an individual for the NCAA Stanford Regional.
Bear Lake, MImanisteenews.com

Harrington brings passion for community, players as head coach

BEAR LAKE — The new Lakers varsity girls basketball coach is no stranger to Bear Lake’s court, she herself being a 1,000-point scorer on it not so long ago. Hannah Harrington, a 2014 Bear Lake graduate, was recently announced as Bear Lake’s varsity girls basketball coach, replacing a man she much respected in Jeff Harthun after he decided to step down from the role.
Sportsthewashingtondailynews.com

Slade named player of the year, six Panthers All-Conference

The Coastal Plains 1A Conference coaches named Northside senior Kathleen Slade as the player of the year and five teammates joined her on the All-Conference team. Slade hit .514 with 22 runs scored and six doubles, while going 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA on the mound. She struck out 38 batters in 32 innings as the Panthers roared through the conference 12-0.
College Sportsdoorcountydailynews.com

Green Knights leave academic mark on Midwest Conference

The St. Norbert College Green Knights left the Midwest Conference with a bang. The Green Knights were recognized as the conference leader in Academic All-Midwest Conference selections for the 2020-2021 school year, with 99 overall. Because of fall and winter sports being cancelled due to the pandemic, just spring 2021 sports were awarded. The minimum GPA needed to qualify for the Academic All-Conference honors was a 3.33 in the academic year. Athletes can only be counted toward the total once if they earned honors in multiple sports. It was the last time the Green Knights will be on the list, as they have officially entered the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference this summer. A list of the athletes who earned honors per the SNC athletics website can be found below.
Sacramento, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Big Sky Conference announces football schedules for next three years

The Big Sky Conference released composite league football schedules for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons as part of the 2021 Football Kickoff media weekend. UC Davis will take on Sacramento State in the regular season finale, as is part of the conference’s scheduling parameters. The three main regional rivalries...
Green River, WYwyo4news.com

3 Knights named A West All-Conference plus Coach of the Year honors

July 22, 2021 — Congratulations to Green River Knights American Legion baseball players Jace Griffiths, Jax Peterson, and Michael Richardson. All three players were named to the A West First Team All-Conference baseball team. Peterson was a unanimous selection this season. He was also voted All-Conference in 2020 (First Team)...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Knights drop two road conference matchups

Jul. 14—As summer baseball continues, the Belfield/South Heart Knights had a pair of conference games within the last week. On July 8, the Knights travelled to Beulah to take on the Cyclones for the third time this summer. The last time the two teams played each other on June 28, Beulah got the best of Belfield/South Heart, winning 6-3 in extra innings.
Massac County, ILmetropolisplanet.com

McCraw named The Southern’s Softball Player of the Year

To say that Massac County’s Cali McCraw stands out would be an understatement. To say that she is a “standout” would be just the unvarnished truth. After leading her Lady Patriots softball team to the state finals in Peoria and ultimately to a third-place finish on the big stage, McCraw was recently honored by The Southern Illinoisan as its softball Player of the Year.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

ALL-EAST TEXAS BASEBALL: Bullard's Hagen Smith named Player of the Year

When Hagen Smith pitched, it was a tough night for opposing offenses. The Bullard senior left-hander tied a state record with seven no-hitters. Smith, an Arkansas signee, allowed two earned runs all season. Smith’s dominance earned him the honor of Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Baseball Player of the Year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy