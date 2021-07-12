Cancel
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort's Stefanski enjoying basketball life at Western Michigan University

By Robert Myers
manisteenews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO — Things have happened rather quickly for Frankfort's Jack Stefanski. Heading into Stefanski's final week of school as a Frankfort senior in May, he had no clue where he was going to be playing college basketball, only that he was looking for an opportunity to play. These days, Stefanski is suiting up and practicing for the Western Michigan University Broncos, an NCAA Division 1 program on the Mid-American Conference.

