Chicago rapper KTS Dre is being mourned after his brutal death on July 10. Kutthroat Dreko, as he sometimes went by, was reportedly shot at dozens of times after he exited county jail. There had been multiple shootings in the city during the weekend, and at least 13, including Dre’s, were fatal. But to his family, it was reliving the same tragedy again. Social media users are asking what happened to KTS Dre and who his family is. Here are some details about the slain rapper in KTS Dre’s wiki.