The crackdown by the Chinese government on big tech companies, such as Alibaba and Tencent, has spilled over into other sectors, causing investors to flee stock markets. After the government began laying heavy fines and penalties on tech companies over regulation and anti-trust issues, the government has now moved on to other sectors: this time it’s private education. After school tutoring firms have been expanding rapidly in China. However, the government says that these companies are teaching subjects which are already taught in school. Therefore, these firms must register as non-profits and cannot provide returns for investors. As a result, investors are now concerned about “Who will be next?” to be fined and regulated.