Below Deck Alum Hannah Ferrier Denies Plastic Surgery

By Karen A.
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 15 days ago
How are all you Below Deck Mediterranean fans feeling about this season ? It’s the first season without long-time Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier . As an unapologetic Hannah stan, it’s been hard for me to watch without her. Especially considering Bravo decided to bring back Malia White , who was the cause of Hannah’s ultimate firing . Also, let’s be real, no one wants to watch Captain Sandy Yawn pretend to mentor these people when it’s really just a master class in micromanagement.

While Hannah might be gone from Below Deck Mediterranean , she has moved on to calmer seas. She got engaged and had a baby . But being a public figure and having a baby aren’t always the easiest thing, as Hannah recently found out on social media.

Hannah recently posted a smiling selfie to her Instagram account with the caption, “It doesn’t happen very often these days, but I still love feeling like a woman every now and then instead of just a mum!” She added a heart emoji at the end. But social media trolls weren’t feeling so nice. As reported by Us Weekly , fans immediately began slamming her by accusing her of getting her face altered. Said one troll, “OMG, what the hell happened to your face? I hope that’s a filter.”

Hannah decided to clap back, and said in the comments, “How f–ked is it?!?! I’ve put on weight due to a baby and an injury that occurred during birth and now I’m disgusting and have had so much work done!!!!” Hannah added, “I’ve never had fillers in my life.”

Thankfully, some fans jumped to her defense. One supported her by saying, “She had a baby and her face is fuller! The comments on here are disgusting, especially coming from other women.” Another commented, “Absolutely beautiful.”

RELATED: Hannah Ferrier’s Replacement Katie Flood Hopes Fans Will Think She’s A “Refreshing” Presence On Below Deck Mediterranean

But Hannah is going to keep living her life and even discussed her thoughts on having another baby. She admitted, “ Josh [Roberts] has [thought of baby No. 2], but I’m on the fence still. I think I still have PTSD. I had a really traumatic labor. So, I don’t know.”

I’m glad to see that Hannah isn’t letting the trolls get her down. But it’s hard enough as a new mother to adapt to all the changes that your body has gone through. Whether you love Hannah or hate her, let’s all give her a break.

RELATED: Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Launching Tablescape Line Which Seemingly Shades Bugsy Drake

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE PLASTIC SURGERY SPECULATION? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HER BACK ON BELOW DECK MED?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Below Deck Alum Hannah Ferrier Denies Plastic Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea .

